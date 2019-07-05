Home
Services
J Kirk & Sons Funeral Directors Hervey Bay
224 Urraween Road
Hervey Bay, Queensland 4655
07 4124 2524
Resources
More Obituaries for Kristina WOLLSCHLAGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristina Louise "Tina" WOLLSCHLAGER

Add a Memory
Kristina Louise "Tina" WOLLSCHLAGER Notice
WOLLSCHLAGER, Kristina Louise "Tina" (nee Orlando) Of Hervey Bay, Qld; formerly of Warilla. Passed away peacefully in hospital on 28th June 2019, aged 54 years. Dearly loved wife of Bruce; much loved Mum to Skye, Jared, Ashleigh, and their partners Mitch and Brayden; adored Nan to Kallan and Lachlan; beloved daughter of Luciano (dec'd) and Sylvia; loved sister of Richard (dec'd). Always Loving; Always Loved A Private Cremation for Tina has been held. J. KIRK & SONS Hervey Bay - 07 4124 2524
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.