WOLLSCHLAGER, Kristina Louise "Tina" (nee Orlando) Of Hervey Bay, Qld; formerly of Warilla. Passed away peacefully in hospital on 28th June 2019, aged 54 years. Dearly loved wife of Bruce; much loved Mum to Skye, Jared, Ashleigh, and their partners Mitch and Brayden; adored Nan to Kallan and Lachlan; beloved daughter of Luciano (dec'd) and Sylvia; loved sister of Richard (dec'd). Always Loving; Always Loved A Private Cremation for Tina has been held. J. KIRK & SONS Hervey Bay - 07 4124 2524
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 5, 2019