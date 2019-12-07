Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church
Stewart Street
Wollongong
Konstantinos MALLIOS Notice
MALLIOS Konstantinos of West Wollongong Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, 4 December 2019. Beloved husband of Anna. Loving father and father in law of Dimitra and Paul, Nick and Helen. Adored Papouli of Liam and Alana. Loved brother of George (dec), Alexi (dec), Nick (dec), Eleni, Maria, John (dec) and brother in law of Mallios, Rontziokos, Karamitsios and Goutsis families. Konstantinos will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Greece. Aged 76 years A generous loving man who will be sadly missed Relatives and friends are invited to attend Konstantinos's funeral service to be held at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, Stewart Street Wollongong on Wednesday, 11 December 2019 at 10am. Following his service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. Prayers will be recited in the chapel H Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Tuesday December 10, 2019 at 6pm. Donations to the Illawarra Cancer Care Centre would be greatly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 7, 2019
