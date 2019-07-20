Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Resources
More Obituaries for KLAARTJE STARRENBURG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KLAARTJE "CLARISSA" STARRENBURG

Add a Memory
KLAARTJE "CLARISSA" STARRENBURG Notice
STARRENBURG KLAARTJE "CLARISSA" of Woonona



Passed peacefully on Tuesday, 16 July 2019. Wife of the late Matijs. Mother of Hermina, Nicolaas, and Alida. A grandmother and great grandmother of many. Clarissa will be sadly missed by her family and many dear friends here and overseas.



Aged 83 Years



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Clarissa's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Monday, 22 July 2019 at 10am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.