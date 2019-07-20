|
STARRENBURG KLAARTJE "CLARISSA" of Woonona
Passed peacefully on Tuesday, 16 July 2019. Wife of the late Matijs. Mother of Hermina, Nicolaas, and Alida. A grandmother and great grandmother of many. Clarissa will be sadly missed by her family and many dear friends here and overseas.
Aged 83 Years
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Clarissa's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Monday, 22 July 2019 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 20, 2019