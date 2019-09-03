Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Kiriazis NICOLACOPOULOS


1930 - 2019
Kiriazis NICOLACOPOULOS Notice
NICOLACOPOULOS Kiriazis of Wollongong formerly of Souli, Greece.



Kiriazis passed away peacefully on Friday 30th August, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of Vasiliki. Adored father and father-in-law of Con (dec), Alex & Roula. Cherished Papou to Victoria & Karl, Christine & Emanuel, Riannon & Mitchell and great grandfather to Sofia. Adored brother and brother-in-law of Theadora & Peter, Dimitra (dec), Dimitri (dec) & Maria, Andrew (dec) & Hariklia. Much loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Kiriazis will be sadly missed by all his family, many friends and the members of the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, Wollongong.



Aged 89 Years

'love one another'



Kiriazis's relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Prayers to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr. Kembla Grange on Wednesday 4th September, 2019 commencing at 6pm. Kiriazis's Funeral Service will be held at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church 18 Stewart St Wollongong on Thursday 5th September, 2019 commencing at 11am. Following the service Kiriazis's committal will take place at Wollongong Cemetery cnr Kenny St & Swan St Wollongong.



Donations, with thanks, are invited to the

Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 3, 2019
