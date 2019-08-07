Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Kim KERSHAW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kim Peter KERSHAW

Add a Memory
Kim Peter KERSHAW Notice
KERSHAW Kim Peter 13/03/1957-01/08/2019



of Lisarow formerly of Wollongong



Sadly, passed away after a courageous battle on 1 August 2019. Beloved Husband of Jody. Father of Grant. Step Dad of Nousha, Melissa, Daniel. Beloved Poppy to Brooke, Georgie, Mary, George, Kosta, Keira, Jackson, Luca. Great Poppy to Izaiah. Kim will be sadly missed by his family and friends.



Aged 62 Years

'Have I told you lately that I love you'



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kim's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongongon Friday, August 9, 2019 at 2pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kim's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.