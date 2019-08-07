|
|
KERSHAW Kim Peter 13/03/1957-01/08/2019
of Lisarow formerly of Wollongong
Sadly, passed away after a courageous battle on 1 August 2019. Beloved Husband of Jody. Father of Grant. Step Dad of Nousha, Melissa, Daniel. Beloved Poppy to Brooke, Georgie, Mary, George, Kosta, Keira, Jackson, Luca. Great Poppy to Izaiah. Kim will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Aged 62 Years
'Have I told you lately that I love you'
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kim's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongongon Friday, August 9, 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 7, 2019