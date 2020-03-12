|
|
JULIUS Kim Barbara 27/06/1957
So beautiful, so brave, so loved. Adored daughter of Chic (dec) and Fran. Beloved sister of Steve and Paulette, Cliff and Cath. Best Mum in the world to Harley, Mitchell and Lauren. Fun Nan to Charles, Kaylee, Cody, Kye, and Ella. Loved Aunty to Nicole, Alison, Cheryl, and Jo-anne.
Rest in peace my darling.
'Come on Toots-Dad's waiting'
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kim's funeral service to be held in the chapel Rankins Funerals, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong, on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at 12 noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 12, 2020