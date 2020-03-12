Home
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
View Map
Kim Barbara JULIUS


1957 - 2020
Kim Barbara JULIUS Notice
JULIUS Kim Barbara 27/06/1957



So beautiful, so brave, so loved. Adored daughter of Chic (dec) and Fran. Beloved sister of Steve and Paulette, Cliff and Cath. Best Mum in the world to Harley, Mitchell and Lauren. Fun Nan to Charles, Kaylee, Cody, Kye, and Ella. Loved Aunty to Nicole, Alison, Cheryl, and Jo-anne.



Rest in peace my darling.

'Come on Toots-Dad's waiting'



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kim's funeral service to be held in the chapel Rankins Funerals, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong, on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at 12 noon.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 12, 2020
