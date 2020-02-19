Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Kevin William SALISBURY

Kevin William SALISBURY Notice
SALISBURY Kevin William of Wombarra



Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 16 February 2020. Beloved husband of Jean. Dearly loved father and father law of Toniann and Gary, John. Loving Pop of Shane, Bo, Mat, Samantha, and great Pop of Stacey and Billie. Kevin will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 80 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kevin's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Thursday, 20 February 2020 at 12pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 19, 2020
