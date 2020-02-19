|
|
SALISBURY Kevin William of Wombarra
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 16 February 2020. Beloved husband of Jean. Dearly loved father and father law of Toniann and Gary, John. Loving Pop of Shane, Bo, Mat, Samantha, and great Pop of Stacey and Billie. Kevin will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 80 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kevin's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Thursday, 20 February 2020 at 12pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 19, 2020