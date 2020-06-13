|
COCKSEDGE Kevin Wayne 11/8/1949 - 10/6/2020.
Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Annette. He was simply the best father of Suzanne Elisa Emma & Robert. Fond father in-law of Trevor Simon Dean & Nicole.
Special Poppy of Madison Charlotte Lilly Lucy Ruby Georgia Milla Harper and Ashley.
Dearest brother of Robert & Carol and Trevor.
Kevin put up a courageous battle over the past 14 months. He was forever grateful to his beloved family and dear friends and the Community who supported him.
Aged 70 years
'what goes around, comes around'
A private service is to be held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 13, 2020