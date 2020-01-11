Home
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St Joseph's Catholic Church, Park Road Bulli
Kevin TRAYNOR

Kevin TRAYNOR Notice
TRAYNOR Kevin of Woonona



Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, 6 January 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Dearly loved father and father in law of Maggie and Bill, Peter and Kathy, David and Danielle. Dear Pop of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Kevin will be sadly missed by his loving family and many friends.



Aged 82 years

Always loved and sadly missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kevin's funeral service to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Park Road Bulli on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 at 11am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Bulli Cemetery, Carrington Street, Bulli.



In lieu of flowers donations to the

NSW Rural Fire Service

would be greatly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 11, 2020
