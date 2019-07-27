Home
KEVIN HOAREY

KEVIN HOAREY Notice
HOAREY KEVIN of Shellharbour



Passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Wendy. Father to Belinda and Darren. Much loved Farbie and Pop to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Kevin will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 85 Years

Remembered Always



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kevin's funeral service to be held at the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue, Warilla on July 29, 2019 at 12noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 27, 2019
