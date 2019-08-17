|
|
YOUNG Kevin George of Minnamurra
Passed away unexpectedly after a long illness on August 13, 2019. Devoted companion of Brigid Tancred. Dearly loved 'Kevin' to Brigid's sons, daughters in law and grandchildren.
Aged 88 Years
A true gentleman,
loving the company of his dog Harry
& leaving memories of smiles and
good humour
Kevin's funeral service will be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets, Kiama on Wednesday August 21, 2019 at 2pm. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Condolence messages can be forwarded to
[email protected]
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 17, 2019