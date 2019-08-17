Home
Kevin George YOUNG

Kevin George YOUNG Notice
YOUNG Kevin George of Minnamurra



Passed away unexpectedly after a long illness on August 13, 2019. Devoted companion of Brigid Tancred. Dearly loved 'Kevin' to Brigid's sons, daughters in law and grandchildren.



Aged 88 Years

A true gentleman,

loving the company of his dog Harry

& leaving memories of smiles and

good humour



Kevin's funeral service will be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets, Kiama on Wednesday August 21, 2019 at 2pm. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



Condolence messages can be forwarded to

[email protected]



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 17, 2019
