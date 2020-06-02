Home
Thursday, Jun. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Kevin David "Corky" CORNEY

Kevin David "Corky" CORNEY Notice
CORNEY Kevin David 'Corky' of Woonona



Passed away peacefully on Thursday 28 May 2020. Beloved husband of the late Helen. Much loved father and father in law of Gail, Karen and Greig, Kevin (dec). Loving Pop of Jenny and John, Denis, Adrian and Olivia, Dean and Leanne, Joel and Rachael and Great Grandfather of Emily. Kevin will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 85 years

Forever Missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kevin's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Thursday, 4 June 2020 at 2pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 2, 2020
