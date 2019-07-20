|
MILLER Kevin Aubrey (Jacko) of Towradgi
Passed away peacefully at home on July 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth. A father, father in law, brother, grandfather and great grandfather. Jacko will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 86 Years
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jacko's funeral service to be held in the chapel Parsons Funerals, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Monday July 22, 2019 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 20, 2019