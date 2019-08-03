Home
Kenneth William "Ken" MERRILL

Kenneth William "Ken" MERRILL Notice
MERRILL Kenneth William 'Ken' of Russellvale



Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 31 July 2019. Loving son of Bill and Doris (both dec). Dearly loved father and father in law of Robert and Robyn, Rhonda and John. Much loved Pop of Jenny, Denis, Adrian. A dear friend and cousin of Fay. Ken will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 83 Years

Now at Peace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ken's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Tuesday August 6, 2019 at 12noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 3, 2019
