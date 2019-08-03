|
MERRILL Kenneth William 'Ken' of Russellvale
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 31 July 2019. Loving son of Bill and Doris (both dec). Dearly loved father and father in law of Robert and Robyn, Rhonda and John. Much loved Pop of Jenny, Denis, Adrian. A dear friend and cousin of Fay. Ken will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 83 Years
Now at Peace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ken's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Tuesday August 6, 2019 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 3, 2019