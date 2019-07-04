|
|
ROGERS Kenneth of Kiama Downs
Passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Pamela. Father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Aged 93 Years
May his family and friends
love & remember him always
Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Kenneth's funeral service to be held in The Chapel Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets, Kiama on Friday, July 5 2019 at 10am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Kiama Cemetery, Princes Highway, Bombo.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 4, 2019