Kenneth ROGERS Notice
ROGERS Kenneth of Kiama Downs



Passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Pamela. Father, grandfather and great grandfather.



Aged 93 Years

May his family and friends

love & remember him always



Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Kenneth's funeral service to be held in The Chapel Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets, Kiama on Friday, July 5 2019 at 10am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Kiama Cemetery, Princes Highway, Bombo.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 4, 2019
