KING Kenneth 'Ken' Of Port Kembla.
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Sunday September 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan. Dearly loved father and father in law of Craig and Malissa, Janet and Craig, Ross, Grant and Lak, Scott and Sina, Heather and Allan. Much loved grandad of Rory, Lochie, Riley, Darcy, Brody, Jordy, and Olivia. Loved brother of Winston. Ken will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 93 Years
Forever in our hearts
Ken's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Friday, 13 September 2019 at 12pm, to be followed by burial in Wollongong Lawn Cemetery. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Palliative Care,
Port Kembla Hospital would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 10, 2019