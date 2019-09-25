|
HANCOCK KENNETH JOHN Passed away after a long illness surrounded by his loving family on September 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Jenny. Dearly loved father and father in law. Loving Pop of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ken will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.
Aged 76 Years
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ken's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway,Dapto on Friday September 27, 2019 at 2pm
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 25, 2019