Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Resources
More Obituaries for KENNETH HANCOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNETH JOHN HANCOCK

Add a Memory
KENNETH JOHN HANCOCK Notice
HANCOCK KENNETH JOHN Passed away after a long illness surrounded by his loving family on September 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Jenny. Dearly loved father and father in law. Loving Pop of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ken will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.



Aged 76 Years



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ken's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway,Dapto on Friday September 27, 2019 at 2pm



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KENNETH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.