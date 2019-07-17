Home
Kenneth James "Ken" FIELDING

FIELDING Kenneth James 'Ken' of Bargo

formerly of Dapto



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family after a courageous battle on July 3 2019. Beloved husband of Violet. Dearly loved father and father in law of Roslyn and Gary, Lynette and Mark. Much loved Grandad and G.D of his 5 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Loved brother of Joyce, Glenis (dec), Myra and their families. Ken will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 87 Years

A life well lived



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ken's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Friday July 19, 2019 at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Parkinson's Australia

would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 17, 2019
