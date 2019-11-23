|
Hewlett
Kenneth Davies
30.6.1926 – 19.11.2019
Passed away at nursing home, late of Thirroul and formerly of Dapto. Loved and devoted husband of Loma (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Wendy and Garry, Narelle and Geoffrey, Keith and Le Ngoc. Cherished grandfather and great grandfather. Loved brother of Ted (dec) and Gordon (dec) and brother-in-law of Dorothy, Heather (dec) and Don, and their families.
Aged 93 Years
Will be sadly missed
The relatives and friends of Kenneth are invited to attend his funeral service to be held in its entirety in the Wentworthville Presbyterian Church, McKern Street, Wentworthville next Wednesday November 27, 2019 at 11.00 am.
Chris Timmins Funerals
Personally
Sydney 9630 9688
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 23, 2019