Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Wentworthville Presbyterian Church
McKern Street
Wentworthville
Kenneth Hewlett


1926 - 2019
Kenneth Hewlett Notice
Hewlett

Kenneth Davies

30.6.1926 – 19.11.2019

Passed away at nursing home, late of Thirroul and formerly of Dapto. Loved and devoted husband of Loma (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Wendy and Garry, Narelle and Geoffrey, Keith and Le Ngoc. Cherished grandfather and great grandfather. Loved brother of Ted (dec) and Gordon (dec) and brother-in-law of Dorothy, Heather (dec) and Don, and their families.

Aged 93 Years

Will be sadly missed

The relatives and friends of Kenneth are invited to attend his funeral service to be held in its entirety in the Wentworthville Presbyterian Church, McKern Street, Wentworthville next Wednesday November 27, 2019 at 11.00 am.

Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 23, 2019
