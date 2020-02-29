Home
Dr Kenneth Herbert Francis FARGHER

Dr Kenneth Herbert Francis FARGHER Notice
FARGHER Dr Kenneth Herbert Francis 90 years Passed away peacefully at ARCARE, Portarlington, Victoria Formerly Head of RMIT Business School; Lt Colonel, University Regiment; Honorary Professor, Wuhan University. Loving husband of Dorothy Pearl (dec); Father and father-in-law of Ian and Mary, Neil and Caroline, Paul and Janine, Bruce and Lydia. Grandfather to 11 and Great Grandfather to Teddy and Lily. Family memorial service to be held in Geelong.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 29, 2020
