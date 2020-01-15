|
GOODWIN Kenneth 'Goody' of Unanderra formerly of Figree
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 12 January 2020. Beloved husband of Maureen (dec). Dearly loved father of Ken, Donna (dec), Steven. Much loved Pop of Patrick, Rachel, Timothy and great grand pop of Rose. Loved brother and brother in law. Kenneth will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 81 Years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ken's funeral service to be held at Wollongong City Funerals - Autumn Chapel, 48 Baan Baan Street Dapto on Friday, 17 January 2020 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 15, 2020