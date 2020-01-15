Home
Wollongong City Funerals
48 Baan Baan Street
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
42614488
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Wollongong City Funerals
48 Baan Baan Street
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
Kenneth "Goody" GOODWIN

Kenneth "Goody" GOODWIN Notice
GOODWIN Kenneth 'Goody' of Unanderra formerly of Figree



Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 12 January 2020. Beloved husband of Maureen (dec). Dearly loved father of Ken, Donna (dec), Steven. Much loved Pop of Patrick, Rachel, Timothy and great grand pop of Rose. Loved brother and brother in law. Kenneth will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 81 Years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ken's funeral service to be held at Wollongong City Funerals - Autumn Chapel, 48 Baan Baan Street Dapto on Friday, 17 January 2020 at 12noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 15, 2020
