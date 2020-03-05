Home
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:30 PM
Pinegrove Memorial Park
Kington St
Minchinbury
Kenneth Allan "Ken" HORTON


1947 - 2020
Kenneth Allan "Ken" HORTON Notice
Horton, Kenneth Allan "Ken" 24.4.1947 ~ 26.2.2020 Aged 72 Years Late of Dingo QLD Formerly of Tumut & Corrimal Dearly loved husband to Suzanne. Much loved father to Charmaine, Tracey, Dale, Kim & Ruth. Adored Grandfather and Friend to many. Family & friends are warmly invited to attend Ken's Funeral Service at Pinegrove Memorial Park, Kington St, Minchinbury on Monday 9 March 2020. Commencing at 12.30 pm within the West Chapel. Affinity Funerals Kings Park 9676 0707
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 5, 2020
