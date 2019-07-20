Home
Ken RUSSELL

Ken RUSSELL Notice
RUSSELL Ken of Wollongong



Passed away peacefully on July 16 2019 in his 69th year. Beloved by his wife Janet, brothers Colin and Ian, extended family, friends and colleagues.



God has you in His keeping, we have you in our Hearts



Ken's funeral service is to be held at St Mark's Anglican Church, 433 Crown Street Wollongong on Tuesday 23 July, 2019 at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Kidney Health Australia

via kidney.org.au

would be appreciated



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 20, 2019
