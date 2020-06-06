|
|
REILLY Ken of Fairy Meadow
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 4 June 2020. Beloved husband of the late Pamela. Dear father of Rod, Linda, Greg, Sandra. Ken is a dearly loved father, father in law, grandfather and great grandfather who will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 88 years
Reunited with his beloved Pam
Both now resting in God's care
A service will be held on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 at 2pm. Kindly contact the family for funeral details
In lieu of flowers donations to
Dementia Australia
would be greatly appreciated
Published by Illawarra Mercury from June 6 to June 13, 2020