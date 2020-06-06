Home
Ken REILLY

Ken REILLY Notice
REILLY Ken of Fairy Meadow



Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 4 June 2020. Beloved husband of the late Pamela. Dear father of Rod, Linda, Greg, Sandra. Ken is a dearly loved father, father in law, grandfather and great grandfather who will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 88 years



Reunited with his beloved Pam

Both now resting in God's care



A service will be held on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 at 2pm. Kindly contact the family for funeral details



In lieu of flowers donations to

Dementia Australia

would be greatly appreciated



Published by Illawarra Mercury from June 6 to June 13, 2020
