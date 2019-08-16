Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Resources
More Obituaries for KEN QUETCHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEN QUETCHER

Add a Memory
KEN QUETCHER Notice
QUETCHER KEN of Woonona



Passed away peacefully after a long illness on 13 August 2019. Husband of Rosemary. Dearly loved father and father in law of Peter and Marita, David and Cath, Wendy and John.

Cherished Pop of Amanda, Rachel, Ashleigh, Alana, Aaron and their partners. Great grandad of Chase, and Zarli. Brother of Bev. Ken will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 85 Years

Painting Heaven's Gates



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ken's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Tuesday 20 August, 2019 at 10am.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Ambulance Service of NSW

would be appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KEN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.