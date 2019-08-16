|
QUETCHER KEN of Woonona
Passed away peacefully after a long illness on 13 August 2019. Husband of Rosemary. Dearly loved father and father in law of Peter and Marita, David and Cath, Wendy and John.
Cherished Pop of Amanda, Rachel, Ashleigh, Alana, Aaron and their partners. Great grandad of Chase, and Zarli. Brother of Bev. Ken will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 85 Years
Painting Heaven's Gates
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ken's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Tuesday 20 August, 2019 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Ambulance Service of NSW
would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 16, 2019