HOCKEY Kelvin (Kel)

Dearly beloved husband of 68 years to Dawn. Loving father and father-in-law of Denise & John, Daryl & Jenny. The best grandfather to Mark, Gregory, Michael, Haylea, Wes, Sally, Ray and their partners. Much loved great grandfather of Jarrod, Alyssa, Molly, Toby, Banjo, Jenson, Arden and Charlie.



Aged 88 Years



Relatives and friends of Kel are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Wednesday 9th October, 2019 commencing at 1pm. Donations are invited to Breast Cancer Australia. A donation box will be provided on the day. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to Jamberoo Cemetery, 7 Drualla Road, Jamberoo for burial.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 5, 2019
