|
|
WILLIAMS Keith of Woonona
Passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Pat. Dearly loved father and father in law of Gary and Sandra, Cheryl and Derek, Ian and Elizabeth. Cherished Pop and Popples of his grandchildren, great Pop of his great grandchildren. Loved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Keith will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 90 Years
A Life Well Lived
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Keith's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Monday December 9, 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 7, 2019