MOORE Keith William Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 14 January 2020, aged 94. Loved Husband of Janice, dearly loved Father of Stephen, David, Catherine and Sarah. Cherished Grandfather of James, Benjamin, Nicholas, Daniel, Emily, Maddison, Oliver, Barnaby and Samuel. Great-Grandfather of Edward. Will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Special thanks to the Villa Maria Centre for their compassion and exceptional care of Keith. A private memorial service will be held. 1300 95 95 33



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 17, 2020
