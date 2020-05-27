Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Friday, May 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Event ID: LakesideMP Password: ROWISV
KEITH (Kees) PRINS


1933 - 2020
PRINS KEITH (Kees) Passed away on May 17th 2020 with family by his side. Loving husband of Trudy (deceased). Adored Dad of Ray and Diana. Loved Father in law of Vicki. His Grandchildren Lauren, Shelby, Sasha, Avalon, Tamara, Jessica, Alex & Brianna, along with his 11 Great Grandchildren, will dearly miss their Opa, especially his great sense of humour. Cherished brother of Anna.



'The Last Waltz Will Go On Forever'





A private service for Keith will be held on

Friday May 29th 2020 at 12pm. The service

will be live streamed and you are welcome

to view using the following link.



www.oneroomstreaming.com/login

Event ID: LakesideMP Password: ROWISV



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 27, 2020
