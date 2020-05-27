|
|
PRINS KEITH (Kees) Passed away on May 17th 2020 with family by his side. Loving husband of Trudy (deceased). Adored Dad of Ray and Diana. Loved Father in law of Vicki. His Grandchildren Lauren, Shelby, Sasha, Avalon, Tamara, Jessica, Alex & Brianna, along with his 11 Great Grandchildren, will dearly miss their Opa, especially his great sense of humour. Cherished brother of Anna.
'The Last Waltz Will Go On Forever'
A private service for Keith will be held on
Friday May 29th 2020 at 12pm. The service
will be live streamed and you are welcome
to view using the following link.
www.oneroomstreaming.com/login
Event ID: LakesideMP Password: ROWISV
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 27, 2020