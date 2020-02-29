|
MENAGH Keith Passed away peacefully on 27th February, 2020 with family by his side. Admired father & father in law of Jodie, Guy & Lisa. Grandfather Keithy of Maggie, Lucy, Lily, Angus and Shasta and his great grandchildren Luna, Indigo and Alexander. Keith will be sadly missed by his extended family and close friends.
Aged 93 Years
Gone Fishing
Relatives & friends of Keith are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday 3rd March, 2020 commencing at 10am. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to St Vincents Hospital - Heart & Lung Unit, a donation box will be at the Chapel door.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 29, 2020