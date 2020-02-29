Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
Keith MENAGH


1927 - 2020
Keith MENAGH Notice
MENAGH Keith Passed away peacefully on 27th February, 2020 with family by his side. Admired father & father in law of Jodie, Guy & Lisa. Grandfather Keithy of Maggie, Lucy, Lily, Angus and Shasta and his great grandchildren Luna, Indigo and Alexander. Keith will be sadly missed by his extended family and close friends.



Aged 93 Years

Gone Fishing



Relatives & friends of Keith are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday 3rd March, 2020 commencing at 10am. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to St Vincents Hospital - Heart & Lung Unit, a donation box will be at the Chapel door.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 29, 2020
