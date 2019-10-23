|
|
EASTHAM Keith Maxwell of Minnamurra
Keith passed away peacefully on Sunday 20th October, 2019. Loving partner of Christine. Much loved father & father-in-law of Matt, Casey and Scott. Cherished Poppy to Harper, Will, Harvey and Lewis. Dear stepdad to Donna, Brad & Rosie, Lauren & Tim and Keith to their children. Dear brother and brother-in-law to Ray & Noelene and Brian. Much loved Uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Keith will be sadly missed by all his family and many dear friends.
Aged 66 years.
A life well lived, he will be missed.
Keith's relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend a service to Celebrate his life to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr Kembla Grange on Friday 25th October, 2019 commencing at 10am.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Cancer Research would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 23, 2019