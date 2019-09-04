|
|
ESHMAN Keith Passed away peacefully on 31st August, 2019. Late of West Wollongong. Beloved Husband of Bernice of 65 years. Cherished and inspirational Father and Father in law of Colin & Jill, Sandra & John, Ross & Jenni, Carli & Tony. Loved Pop of his Grandchildren Michael, Jenna-Leigh, Hayley, Danielle, Alexander, Eloise, Tara, Felicity and Amelia. Adored Big Poppy of his Great Grandchildren William, James and Oliver. Keith will also be missed by Frank, extended family and his many friends.
Aged 86 Years
We Have So Many Happy Memories
Relatives & friends of Keith are invited to a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcllffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Saturday 7th September, 2019 commencing at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 4, 2019