More Obituaries for Kay PIPER
Kay PIPER

Kay PIPER Notice
PIPER Kay

It is with much sadness to announce the loss of Kay who passed away peacefully at home. Loving wife of Roy (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law to Sharon and Brian, Les, Gregory, Ian and Ann-Maree, Murray and Anita. Much loved and adored Nanna to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Kay was an inspiration to all who knew her and will be so sadly missed by her many, many dear friends.



'On the wing of her angel somewhere over the rainbow'



A private cremation has been held



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 23, 2019
