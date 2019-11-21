|
|
BEAMES- WHITE Kay Elizabeth Late of Sussex Inlet
Passed away surrounded by those who loved her.
Adored wife of Reuben (dec). Much loved mum, nanna, great nan and beloved sister. Will be sadly missed by many.
Aged 74 Years
At Peace
Loved forever
Family and friends of Kay are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the chapel of Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Dapto on Wednesday November 27, 2019 commencing at 12.00 noon.
Family have requested in memory of Kay please wear something bright and colourful.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 21, 2019