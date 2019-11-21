Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
257 Princes Highway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(02) 4285 9449
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
chapel of Lakeside Memorial Park
230 Kanahooka Road
Dapto
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kay BEAMES-WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay Elizabeth BEAMES-WHITE


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Kay Elizabeth BEAMES-WHITE Notice
BEAMES- WHITE Kay Elizabeth Late of Sussex Inlet

Passed away surrounded by those who loved her.

Adored wife of Reuben (dec). Much loved mum, nanna, great nan and beloved sister. Will be sadly missed by many.



Aged 74 Years

At Peace

Loved forever



Family and friends of Kay are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the chapel of Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Dapto on Wednesday November 27, 2019 commencing at 12.00 noon.

Family have requested in memory of Kay please wear something bright and colourful.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kay's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -