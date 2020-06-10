|
|
CUTAJAR Katie of Berkeley
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 5th, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Charles (dec). Devoted Mother and Mother-in-law of Joe & Sue, Mario & Rose, Frank & Margaret, Margaret & Ellis. Adored Nanna of her 13 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Loving sister and aunt. Katie will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends both here and in Malta.
Aged 93 Years
In God's Care She Rests Above, in Our Hearts
she Rests with Love
A private family Funeral Service for Katie will be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634, Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Saturday June 15, 2020 commencing at 12pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Research
Australia would be appreciated.
The service will be live streamed and you are welcome to view using the following link.
www.oneroomstreaming.com/login
Event ID: HansencoleKG Password: NJOLHG
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 10, 2020