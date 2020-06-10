Home
Katie CUTAJAR


1927 - 2020
Katie CUTAJAR Notice
CUTAJAR Katie of Berkeley

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 5th, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Charles (dec). Devoted Mother and Mother-in-law of Joe & Sue, Mario & Rose, Frank & Margaret, Margaret & Ellis. Adored Nanna of her 13 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Loving sister and aunt. Katie will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends both here and in Malta.



Aged 93 Years

In God's Care She Rests Above, in Our Hearts

she Rests with Love



A private family Funeral Service for Katie will be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634, Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Saturday June 15, 2020 commencing at 12pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Research

Australia would be appreciated.



The service will be live streamed and you are welcome to view using the following link.



www.oneroomstreaming.com/login

Event ID: HansencoleKG Password: NJOLHG



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 10, 2020
