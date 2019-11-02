Home
Kathryn MEE

Kathryn MEE Notice
MEE (née Cromie) Kathryn of Horsley



Passed away peacefully on 29 October 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Dear Mum of Danny and Emma Kate. Cherished Nanny of Kobee. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ron and Narelle, Tony and Joan, Colleen and Glen and their families. Kathryn will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends.



Aged 66 years

At Peace

Reunited with Dad



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kathryn's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Monday, 4 November 2019 at 12noon.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Port Kembla Hospital Palliative Care Volunteers

would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 2, 2019
