|
|
MEE (née Cromie) Kathryn of Horsley
Passed away peacefully on 29 October 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Dear Mum of Danny and Emma Kate. Cherished Nanny of Kobee. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ron and Narelle, Tony and Joan, Colleen and Glen and their families. Kathryn will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends.
Aged 66 years
At Peace
Reunited with Dad
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kathryn's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Monday, 4 November 2019 at 12noon.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Port Kembla Hospital Palliative Care Volunteers
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 2, 2019