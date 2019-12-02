|
|
WOODS (NÃ¨e Todman) Kathleen of Thirroul
Passed away peacefully on 29 November 2019. Loving wife of Bryan. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Todd and Sarah, Samantha and Doug. Much loved 'Gma' and 'Grandma' to Charlotte, Campbell, Phoenix, Harley and April-Rose. Beloved sister of Anne, Geoff, and Margaret.
Aged 73 Years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kathleen's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Friday, 6 December 2019 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Parkinson's NSW
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 2, 2019