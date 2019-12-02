Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
Kathleen WOODS

Kathleen WOODS Notice
WOODS (NÃ¨e Todman) Kathleen of Thirroul



Passed away peacefully on 29 November 2019. Loving wife of Bryan. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Todd and Sarah, Samantha and Doug. Much loved 'Gma' and 'Grandma' to Charlotte, Campbell, Phoenix, Harley and April-Rose. Beloved sister of Anne, Geoff, and Margaret.



Aged 73 Years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kathleen's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Friday, 6 December 2019 at 10am.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Parkinson's NSW

would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 2, 2019
