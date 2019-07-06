|
MAJOR (Cant) Kathleen 09.02.1930 - 29.06.2019
Formerly of Figtree
Beloved Wife of John (dec). Loving Mother and Mother-In-Law of Susan (dec), Chris, Cathy, Jackie and Tania & Eric. Cherished Nan of 12 and Great Nan of 9.
Reunited With Your One and Only
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service for KATH to be held in the Chapel of Hansen and Cole Funerals, 257 Princes Highway, BULLI on Thursday 11th July 2019 commencing at 10.00am
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 6, 2019