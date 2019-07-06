Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
257 Princes Highway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(02) 4284 3103
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen MAJOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen MAJOR


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Kathleen MAJOR Notice
MAJOR (Cant) Kathleen 09.02.1930 - 29.06.2019

Formerly of Figtree



Beloved Wife of John (dec). Loving Mother and Mother-In-Law of Susan (dec), Chris, Cathy, Jackie and Tania & Eric. Cherished Nan of 12 and Great Nan of 9.



Reunited With Your One and Only



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service for KATH to be held in the Chapel of Hansen and Cole Funerals, 257 Princes Highway, BULLI on Thursday 11th July 2019 commencing at 10.00am



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices