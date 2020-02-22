Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
Kathleen Julia LONSDALE


1926 - 2020
Kathleen Julia LONSDALE Notice
LONSDALE (Day) Kathleen Julia of Warrawong



Kathleen passed away peacefully, at home on Saturday, 15th February 2020. Beloved wife of the late Douglas. Loving wife of the late Frank Nigro. Dear and much-loved mother of Gaye, John (dec), Joe, Bob, Anne, Allan, Julie and Christine and mother to Richard, Paul and Peter. Cherished Nan to her 35 grandchildren and 53 and a half great-grandchildren. Dear sister to all her loving siblings. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her loving family and dear friends.



Aged 93 years.

'A much-loved wife, mother and grandmother who will always be remembered'



Kathleen's relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend a service to celebrate her life to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Saturday, 29th February 2020 commencing at 10am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 22, 2020
