SOMERS Kathleen Grace of Dapto
Passed away at home on 3rd July, 2019. Dearly beloved wife of the late Frank. Loved mother & mother in law of Kerry, Julie & (Alan dec) Greg. Treasured Nanna to Rachelle & Matthew, Brett & Jaci and her Great Grandson Bryce. Beloved eldest Sister of Joyce, Brian (dec), Ian (dec), Barry & Mary and Margaret. Dearest friend and soulmate of Les.
Aged 92 Years
Relatives & friends of Kathleen are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Road, Dapto on Friday 12th July, 2019 commencing at 10.00am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 6, 2019