Katharine (Rene) MAHER

Katharine (Rene) MAHER Notice
MAHER Katharine (Rene) of Bulli



Passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John (Jack). Beloved mother and mother in law of Daniel (dec), Michael, Katharine and John, Patrick and Maree, Paul, Mark and Kathryn. Much loved Grandma of her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren. Rene will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 90 Years

Forever in our Hearts



A private service has been held



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 15, 2020
