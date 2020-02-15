|
|
MAHER Katharine (Rene) of Bulli
Passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John (Jack). Beloved mother and mother in law of Daniel (dec), Michael, Katharine and John, Patrick and Maree, Paul, Mark and Kathryn. Much loved Grandma of her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren. Rene will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 90 Years
Forever in our Hearts
A private service has been held
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 15, 2020