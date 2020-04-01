|
|
MATE Katalin Maria of Unanderra, formerly of Hungary
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Istvan. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Terez & Steve, Katalin (dec), Eva & Paul, Elizabeth & Gary, Marie & Gary, Katalin. Loving Nan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Katalin will be sadly missed by her loving family, friends and companion Joe.
Aged 82 Years
Forever In Our Hearts
A Private Service will take place.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 1, 2020