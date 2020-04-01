Home
Katalin Maria MATE


1937 - 2020
Katalin Maria MATE Notice
MATE Katalin Maria of Unanderra, formerly of Hungary



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Istvan. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Terez & Steve, Katalin (dec), Eva & Paul, Elizabeth & Gary, Marie & Gary, Katalin. Loving Nan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Katalin will be sadly missed by her loving family, friends and companion Joe.



Aged 82 Years

Forever In Our Hearts



A Private Service will take place.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 1, 2020
