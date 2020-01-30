|
|
KOVAC Kata (Katica) of Bellambi
Kata passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on Sunday, 26th January 2020 at Marco Polo Aged Care, Woonona. Beloved wife of the late Luka. Forever loved mother & mother-in-law of Milan & Milka and Stan & Laura. Cherished and much loved grandmother of Rachel, Luke, Stefani, Khatia and Luka. Kata will be sadly missed by her loving family and dear friends. '
Aged 91 Years.
Rest In Peace.
(Pocivaj u miru)
Kata's family and friends are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St John the Baptist Serbian Orthodox Church, 20 Dale St Dapto on Monday, 3rd February 2020 commencing at 10am. Following the service, the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Rd Kanahooka for committal.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 30, 2020