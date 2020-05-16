|
|
FLANIGAN Karen Dearly loved wife of Mark. Adored mother and mother in law of Emma & Mitch and Nicholas. Proud Ma of Keenan. She will be dearly missed by Oma Sieber, Nana Dawn and her brother Terry. The family would like to thank Wollongong Hospital Cancer Ward and Carers for their wonderful care and support.
A private gathering to celebrate the life of Karen will be held Thursday 21st May, 2020 at 10am. Karen's family understand and respect that many family and friends will not be able to attend the service. Your love and care is greatly appreciated. Karen's family invite you to light a candle or make a personal gesture and spend a moment remembering and giving thanks for Karen's life at that time.
The service will be live streamed and you
are welcome to view using the following link:
www.oneroomstreaming.com/login
Event ID: HansencoleKG Password: DCXQCB
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 16, 2020