Karel KERCMAR

Karel KERCMAR Notice
KERCMAR Karel

Taken from us after a short illness surrounded by loving family on 25 August 2019. Beloved husband of Marisa. Dearly loved father of Rossana and father in law of Frank. Much loved Tata of his grandchildren Chanel and husband Mark, and Montanna. Karel will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Slovenia.



Aged 79 Years

Always Loved and Sadly Missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Karel's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 2pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 31, 2019
