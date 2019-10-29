Home
Kalliopi "Poppy" YAYALO

Kalliopi "Poppy" YAYALO Notice
YAYALO Kalliopi 'Poppy' of Oak Flats



Passed away peacefully on 27 October 2019. Beloved wife of the late Mirko. Much loved mother and mother in law of Joseph and Elaine, Nicholas (dec). Loved sister and sister in law of Nick and Katina, Paul and Christine, Kosta and Irene (both dec). Poppy will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends here and in Greece.



Aged 81 years

We will miss your smiling face,

A special person, no one can replace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Poppy's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Warilla, 10 Woolworths Avenue, Warilla on Friday, 1 November 2019 at 10am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Albion Park Cemetery, Croome Road, Albion Park Rail.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 29, 2019
