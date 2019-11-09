Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Juri "Yogi Bear" SIKK

Juri "Yogi Bear" SIKK Notice
SIKK Juri 'Yogi Bear'



Passed away on November 7 2019. Much loved husband of Carol. Adored father of Gavin and Melinda. Beloved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle. Juri will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.



Aged 79 years

Partying with the Angels



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Juri's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Tuesday, 12 November 2019 at 12noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 9, 2019
