Lakeside Memorial Park
230 Kanahooka Road
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(02) 4261 1200
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Lakeside Memorial Park
230 Kanahooka Road
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
View Map
Jurgen DRON

Jurgen DRON Notice
DRON Jurgen of Wollongong Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Wollongong Hospital on 15 March 2020. Caring husband of Vivian, father of Janet, Josephine, Alannah & Roselyne. Lolo Poppy to Jamaica, Jasmine, EJ, Adela & Amelia Beloved Uncle and God Father to many both here & in the Philippines. Jurgen will be missed by his family and friends all over the world. Aged 72 years. Roads go ever, ever on. The presence of family and friends are welcome to attend his funeral service to be held at Lakeside Chapel & Memorial Gardens, 230 Kanahooka Road, Dapto NSW 2530 on Tuesday 24 March 2020, commencing at 1pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 19, 2020
