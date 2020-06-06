Home
June WRZOS Notice
WRZOS June of Wollongong



Passed away peacefully while sleeping on June 3, 2020. Beloved wife of Stan (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Wayne, Robyn and Gary. Much loved Nan of her grandchildren Kira and Wayne, Kristen and Greg, Casey and Logan and great grandchildren Kayla, Sophie, Isabel and Kiah. Loved sister of Mavis (dec), Elaine (dec), Edna and much loved aunt to her nieces and nephews. June will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 89 Years

God has you in His keeping,

we have you in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend June's funeral service to be held at St Therese Of The Little Flower, 2 Powell Street West Wollongong on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at 11am. Due to current restrictions numbers will be limited to 50 people.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 6, 2020
