Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Resources
More Obituaries for June THOMAS-WHITE-BISA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June THOMAS-WHITE-BISA

Add a Memory
June THOMAS-WHITE-BISA Notice
THOMAS-WHITE-BISA June Passed away peacefully after a short illness surrounded by loving family on Sunday, 13 October 2019. Beloved wife of Nelio. Loved mother of Adam and Tim. Loving Nanmother to Lauren, Jayden, Holly. Loved sister to Kerry. Dear friend of Anne and Dot. June will sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 63 Years

Gone Fishing



Relatives and friends are invited to attend June's funeral service to be held in the chapel Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Tuesday, 22 October 2019 at 12noon.



In lieu of flowers donations to the Wollongong Cancer Clinic would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.