|
|
THOMAS-WHITE-BISA June Passed away peacefully after a short illness surrounded by loving family on Sunday, 13 October 2019. Beloved wife of Nelio. Loved mother of Adam and Tim. Loving Nanmother to Lauren, Jayden, Holly. Loved sister to Kerry. Dear friend of Anne and Dot. June will sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 63 Years
Gone Fishing
Relatives and friends are invited to attend June's funeral service to be held in the chapel Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Tuesday, 22 October 2019 at 12noon.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Wollongong Cancer Clinic would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 16, 2019